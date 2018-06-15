‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Earns Six Teen Choice Awards Nominations

Disney and Lucasfilm are in the running for multiple Teen Choice Awards as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is nominated for six awards in three categories.

The Last Jedi is nominated for Choice Fantasy Movie alongside Sony’s half-animated, half-live-action Peter Rabbit and Disney’s own A Wrinkle in Time and Disney-Pixar’s wholly animated Coco.

Up for Choice Fantasy Movie Actor are Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill, Finn actor John Boyega, and Poe Dameron actor Oscar Isaac. The trio compete against Anthony Gonzalez and Gael Garcia Bernal for Coco and James Corden for Peter Rabbit.

Nominated for Choice Fantasy Movie Actress are Rey actress Daisy Ridley and the late Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Resistance General Leia Organa. Ridley and Fisher are up against Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey, all of whom starred in A Wrinkle in Time.

In 2016, The Last Jedi‘s predecessor, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was nominated in six categories, including Choice Movie: Breakout Star for John Boyega, Choice Movie: Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Choice Movie: Hissy Fit for Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver, Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy for Daisy Ridley, and Choice Movie: Chemistry for Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The 2015 franchise revival took home the awards for Choice Movie: Villain for Driver and Choice Movie: Breakout Star for Ridley.

Boyega is also up for Choice Action Movie Actor for his role of Jake Pentecost in Pacific Rim Uprising, where he competes against Maze Runner: The Death Cure star Dylan O’Brien, Justice League star Henry Cavill, and Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Tom Holland.

Ridley is nominated a second time in the Choice Drama Movie Actress category, where she’s nominated for her role of Miss Mary Debenham in murder-mystery Murder on the Orient Express.

There she competes against Bella Thorne for Midnight Sun, Julia Roberts for Wonder, Lucy Hale for Truth or Dare, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird, and Zendaya for The Greatest Showman.

Donald Glover, who starred in young Han Solo prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story as a younger Lando Calrissian, is nominated for both Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist for his Childish Gambino hit ‘This is America.’

This year’s Teen Choice Awards are dominated by superhero movies, with Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther leading with the most nominations.

The 20th annual Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, August 12 on Fox.