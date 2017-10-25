‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Getting Another Trailer Before Release

Fans were forced to wait six months for another trailer for the upcoming Star Wars movie, but it won’t be as long until the next one drops.

A new listing from the British Board of Film Classification indicates that a brand new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to debut soon.

The new trailer is reported to run for 91 seconds, about a minute shy of the epic new trailer that debuted during ESPN’s presentation of Monday Night Football. There’s no word on what to expect in the new trailer, though fans should expect to see it popping up in UK cinemas soon.

The initial trailer for the film debuted at Star Wars Celebration in April, giving fans their first glimpses at Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Kylo Ren in the new movie. Though it didn’t give up any major plot details, the trailer did provide some epic imagery as well as Mark Hamill‘s voice over delivering the ominous line, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Fans waited six months to learn more, though a behind-the-scenes featurette did whet some appetites when it debuted at Disney’s D23 Expo in July. But the second full trailer only premiered earlier this month.

Again, this trailer didn’t reveal much by way of plot, but it only stirred up more questions for fans to ask about the newest entry in the Star Wars saga. What is Luke up to? Will Rey turn to the Dark Side? Does Kylo have what it takes to kill his other parent? And why does Snoke look so weird?

It’s unlikely that the new trailer will end up providing any answers to these questions — Lucasfilm’s marketing is pretty coy like that — but hopefully it comes loaded with more images that make us even more intrigued and excited to see the new Star Wars movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15.