New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spot Is A “Big Deal”

The Big Deal of the Resistance returns to hoot and holler in the latest television spot for the new Star Wars film.

Though he hasn’t been given the biggest focus in the trailer and teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Finn (John Boyega) is finally given his due in this brand new preview for the new film. Check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former Stormtrooper seems to be embracing a newfound love of the Force, reciting the famous mantra used by Jedi and general do gooders in the galaxy far, far away. We also get to see him cheer on his allies while piloting one of the Crait land speeders, likely about to go into battle against some First Order gorilla walkers.

We also get a glimpse of Poe Dameron and BB-8 in his X-Wing going up against a First Order Star Destroyer, and a new shot of Rey smirking while training with her lightsaber.

While we’re starting to learn more about the new Star Wars movie, we still don’t know a lot about the film’s plot. The marketing and commercials for the new film have yet to reveal the significance of Rey, Finn, and Poe’s new adventures. But we do know a little bit about writer/director Rian Johnson’s forthcoming movie.

Finn will be returning to the place where he does not want to go — to the heart of the First Order. While the reasons aren’t clear, Finn and new ally Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) will get a tip from Man Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) that will put them in contact with DJ (Benicio del Toro), a mysterious character with secret motivations in the war between the Resistance and the First Order.

After a rendezvous on the casino planet of Canto Bight, the three will infiltrate the First Order on an undercover mission that could turn the tide in the war. Finn will just have to deal with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) first.

We may not know exactly what the future holds in the Star Wars universe, but it’s still pretty exciting.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15.