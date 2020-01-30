Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Weighs in on Viral Grape That Resembles Main Character

Last week related to Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, surprising because it didn’t have a quippy caption with a photo of Baby Yoda but because it showed a grape that looks a lot like the titular bounty hunter. First posted by comic scribe Greg Pak, who recently penned all nine of the Star Wars: Age of Rebellion comics and the final eight issues of the flagship Star Wars comic, the grape really DOES look like Mandalorian helmet and it has now caught the attention of a cast member for the series, and he’s got something to add.

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, who plays former Imperial Moff Gideon in the series, retweeted Pak’s photo, replying in character about its Baby Yoda-centric caption and saying: “I am happy with the recent popularity of Baby Yoda. I am a fan! Intrigued. This grape is mere fuel for my inquisition. I seek to be in his inner circle soon. -MOFF”

This little gag from Esposito seems quite in line what he has alluded to as his character’s intentions and motive for what the Imperial warlord really wants with Baby Yoda. Esposito’s character managed to survive the finale of The Mandalorian season one and will seemingly play a big part in its next batch of episodes.

@gregpak I am happy with the recent popularity of Baby Yoda. I am a fan! Intrigued. This grape is mere fuel for my inquisition. I seek to be in his inner circle soon. -MOFF https://t.co/xNw6Ca4y8X — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 30, 2020

“I know … Like any great leader or scientist — clue, clue, clue — with someone who is advanced in a certain way, yeah, you could want to be their best friend, or you could want to co-opt what is inside them to figure out how to make all of us a little better at humanity,” Esposito explained to IGN. “So it’s that power and control of a Moff leader who is trying to put the universe back together. But, how does he know everything? How does he know everything that’s going on? He’s a very interesting character and I’m so honored to be a part of this production.”

The second season of The Mandalorian has already been confirmed by series creator Jon Favreau, with the showrunner announcing after the season finale that the second season will premiere in the fall of 2020. Whether it be the actual character or a grape version of him, he will have his hands full in trying to protect The Child from Moff Gideon.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is scheduled to return for Season 2 on Disney+ at the end of the year.