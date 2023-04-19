Star Wars: The Mandalorian Brings Back Beloved Season 1 Character

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season has officially come to an end, and a lot was set up for the already-planned fourth season. It looks like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are going to embark on some new adventures while things are looking up for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the rest of the Mandalorians. The finale also saw the return of a fan-favorite character from Season 1. In last week's episode, the Anzellans made Grogu new armor out of IG-11's body (voiced by Taika Waititi) and the foundling was using his former droid friend as transportation, but his new ride, now IG-12, didn't last long after a fight with the Praetorian Guards in the finale. However, Din was able to find a replacement head and restore IG-11 to a new position.

Toward the end of the finale, Din struck a deal with Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) that would see him and Grogu working with the New Republic by taking on bounties in the Outer Rim. In exchange, Din asked for an IG head that was decorating the bar. Back on Nevarro, it's revealed the spare parts were used to restore IG-11 who is now the new marshal of Navarro. Of course, this role previously belonged to Cara Dune who was cut from the series after controversies surrounding Gina Carano.

Is Taika Waititi Still Making a Star Wars Movie?

IG-11 is voiced by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi who also helmed an episode of the Star Wars series back in Season 1. However, that's not the creative's only link to the franchise. It was previously announced that he would be helming a Star Wars film, but fans were starting to think the project was no longer happening. Earlier this month, Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy revealed at Star Wars Celebration (via Variety) that Waititi's project is still in development.

"Taika is still working away," Kennedy revealed. "He's writing the script himself. He doesn't really want to bring others into that process and I don't blame him. He has a very, very unique voice. So we want to protect that and that's what he's doing. But we're going to make that one day."

