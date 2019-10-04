Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Reveals What Makes the Series “Spectacular”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian marks the first live-action TV series in the galaxy far, far away, but according to star Carl Weathers, the series looks nothing like any series you’ve ever seen before, with the various directors behind the show delivering an experience rivaling anything you could see in a theater. As the series was developed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, it should come as no surprise that the series takes things to a new level, with Weathers’ impressive career in a number of exciting feature films making him a strong authority on cinematic style.

“What is spectacular about The Mandalorian is I don’t remember ever seeing anything on television, or made for television, that looks like it,” Weathers shared with ComicBook.com. “It is spectacular, that’s the best word for it. The utilization of special effects is just seamless because you don’t have effects alone, it always involves the characters. I just think it’s going to blow people away, and if you’re an ardent fan who is going to be watching, and I suspect there will be many, my god. I think they’re going to be thrilled.”

He added, “I’ve seen the first finished four, and wow. I was blown away, and I was in two or three of those. It looks as incredible as anything you see in theaters, and that to me is the marvel of both where we are currently with effects, and John’s vision, and just the whole Star Wars brand. What they do, how they do it, and how they continue to do it. I’m really just so happy to be a part of this.”

While some actors would give anything just to be in any Star Wars project in any capacity, the actor also revealed that, more than just joining an exciting franchise, it was Favreau’s pursuit that led to him joining the series.

“Favreau came to me with the idea, and we know each other through the Director’s Guild, and have sat through many meetings together with the western council and the national board. I’ve heard him speak, he’s heard me speak,” the actor recalled. “One day, as I remember he came to me and said, ‘I’ve got something that I’m doing, and I think you might be interested in. Would you be interested in it?’ And I said basically ‘Yeah, Jon.’ ‘Would you?’ ‘Sure.’ And that was how it all began.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th on Disney+. You can hear Weathers as Combat Carl in Toy Story 4, out now on Digital HD and hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8th.

