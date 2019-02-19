‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Composer Weighs in on the Project

Ludwig Göransson is already having an awesome 2019. The composer just won three Grammys, winning Best Score for Black Panther and Best Song for Childish Gambino’s “This is America”. The creative is also nominated for an Academy Award for his Black Panther score, and his future is looking bright! The composer is one of the only people other than John Williams to score a Star Wars project.

Göransson recently spoke to /Film about Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the upcoming live action Star Wars series coming to Disney+.

“You’re working on the score for The Mandalorian, so that means you’re one of the few people not named John Williams who will have scored something in the Star Wars universe. What’s that process been like for you so far?,” /Film asked.

“Oh man, I’m so excited for it,” Göransson replied. “I’d say for a film composer, Star Wars is kind of like the holy grail of film music. It’s probably the best film music ever written. So the Star Wars universe, for any composer, it’s like one of the most exciting things you can work on. I can’t really talk about a lot of the details, but what I’ve seen – Jon Favreau is creating the show, and it’s in a new format.”

The composer went on to explain what makes the new series different from past Star Wars projects and what it was like to be involved with such an iconic franchise.

“It’s an episodic, live-action Star Wars show. So it’s completely different, something you’ve never seen before, and the way that Jon’s shooting it, the way he’s working with technology – I’ve never seen anything like it. For me to be a part of a Star Wars show that’s doing something – it’s a new format, so I think for me doing the music, hopefully I’m really inspired to put my signature on it as well as obviously honoring the legend, John Williams,” he added.

/Film went on to ask if the composer could describe the “mood or vibe” of the music for The Mandalorian and he said Favreau has given him some leeway.

“Well, I’m very much in the process still. Right now, Jon is really encouraging me to just really write music that I really love,” he explained.

Göransson has 60 composer credits to his name. In addition to Black Panther, he helmed the music for Venom, Creed, Creed II, Central Intelligence, and many more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian does not have an official release date yet, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2019. Earlier this week, it was announced that the series’ first season had wrapped production.

The new series is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

Watch Ludwig Göransson’s Black Panther score go up against BlacKkKlansman, Mary Poppins Returns, Isle of Dogs, and If Beale Street Could Talk at the Academy Awards on February 24th at 8pm EST on ABC.