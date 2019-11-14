Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Addresses THAT Episode One Twist

This week finally saw the long-awaited launch of Disney+, the new streaming service that’s ripe with Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney content. One of the first original series to drop on launch day was Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which serves as the first-ever live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The pilot was directed by co-creator, Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and left off on quite a big twist. During the show’s big premiere, Variety caught up with episode two director, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), and he talked about having to follow-up the big reveal.

Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian (Episode One) Ahead…

At the end of The Mandalorian pilot, the titular character comes across his newest bounty, who he expected to be 50-years-old. Turns out, his target is the same species as Yoda, which means it ages at a much different pace and therefore is still an adorable baby. Upon finding the creature, the Mandalorian has no choice but to shoot his new ally, IG-11, who had no qualms with killing the tiny target. Here’s what Famuyiwa had to say about the big moment:

Director Rick Famuyiwa on tackling episode two of #TheMandalorian after that big episode one reveal https://t.co/Bvu0PLrQQv pic.twitter.com/z8PjgaKmLG — Variety (@Variety) November 14, 2019

“I was super pumped,” Famuyiwa revealed. “To sort of come in a be able to do the second one, because there’s so much that the end of the first episode… sort of shook up and really change for our main character, and so I love that, you know, I would sort of be the person in the aftermath of that.”

“Or maybe I shouldn’t,” he added with a laugh. “Maybe I shouldn’t love that so much, because now I feel a lot of pressure, thank you.”

In addition to Filoni and Famuyiwa, episodes of The Mandalorian were also helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates, Dads), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who is also voicing IG-11 on the show.

