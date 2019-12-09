Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard on Keeping Baby Yoda Secret

Bryce Dallas Howard, the actor known for playing Clarie Dearing in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, helmed the fourth episode of Disney+’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The episode, which was titled “Sanctuary,” heavily featured the series’ breakout star, Baby Yoda. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Howard talked about her episode of the series and the challenge of keeping the Internet’s favorite little dude under wraps. Here’s what she said when asked, “What’s it been like to keep the secret that is Baby Yoda?”

“Agonizing,” Howard replied with a laugh. “I’ve been walking around for the last year with a face like the cat that ate the canary. I’m so, so, so excited to be a part of this and the phenomenon that Baby has become. The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit. So they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby. When we were filming, my kids were 6 and 11; they’re now 7 and 12. When the kids went back to school, every single day I would say, ‘So, what are you not gonna talk about today?’ And they would say, ‘Baby!’ (Laughs) I’d be like, ‘That’s right!’ I would just consistently remind them that there’s no circumstance that could ever arise where they’re allowed to talk about Baby. Now, for them, it’s very confusing, because I’m like, ‘Oh, now, you can talk about Baby,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’ We’ve been having this routine for about a year now, and it’s fun; it’s really, really fun. Everyone is super pissed that there’s no merch. (Laughs) Everyone is like, ‘I want a Baby Yoda stuffed toy!’ But I think they made a good choice in not focusing there and just focusing on the storytelling.”

In addition to Howard, other episodes of The Mandalorian will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones, Better Call Saul), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows).

Other upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+ will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first five episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

