Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans and More Celebrate Pedro Pascal’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Pedro Pascal! The actor known best for playing Din Djarin in Star Wars: The Mandalorian turned 47 on April 2nd. In addition to playing Mando, Pascal is known for an array of roles ranging from Oberyn on Game of Thrones to Javier Peña on Narcos and Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal’s new movie, The Bubble, just hit Netflix this weekend and he’ll be seen later this month starring opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Fans are also excited for his upcoming debut as Joel Miller in The Last of Us.

It sounds like The Last of Us TV series is going to be just as immersive as the post-apocalyptic video game series it’s based on. “It is covered in clickers and spores, and the elements of Alberta, and we’re having an amazing time,” Pascal previously shared. “It’s totally harrowing. And I don’t know if we’ll make it, but it’ll be completely worth it. It is amazing. And I’m having an amazing time. I don’t know if I’ll make it.”

While fans eagerly wait for more Pascal content, many have taken to Twitter today to celerbate his birthday. From famous actors who have worked with Pascal to his own sister and many fans, there’s so much love for the star on social media today. You can check out some of the posts below…

