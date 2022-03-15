The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal Knows Joel’s Fate, Calls Series “Harrowing”

The Last of Us is set to adapt the popular PlayStation video game of the same title into an HBO Max series for a 2023 debut. Pedro Pascal will be playing the show’s Joel Miller, will Bella Ramsey at his side as Ellie. As the story goes (spoilers for The Last of Us video games follow), the two go on a cross country adventure to try to bring Ellie to the Fireflies in hope of a cure for a zombie-like virus which has essentially ended the world. In the second game, Joel doesn’t make it very far as his action in that initial journey created a handful of enemies for him. Pascal opened up about working on the series and Joel’s fate while talking to ComicBook.com at the premiere of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

By the sounds of it, The Last of Us TV series is going to be just as immersive for viewers entering its post-apocalyptic world as the video game series is for gamers. “It is covered in clickers and spores, and the elements of Alberta, and we’re having an amazing time,” Pascal said. “It’s totally harrowing. And I don’t know if we’ll make it, but it’ll be completely worth it. It is amazing. And I’m having an amazing time. I don’t know if I’ll make it.”

When Pascal does make it through to the other side of production, he might be looking down the barrel of a dark sequence for his Joel Miller. He knows it. “Oh, I do. I do,” Pascal said when asked if he knows what happens to Joel. “I do know what happens to him. I may not even make it to that.” For more on what happens to Joel in the games, check out our explainer for The Last of Us Part II’s ending.

“Anticipation for The Last of Us is quite high,” ComicBook.com’s Marc Deschamps wrote of the new series. “The PlayStation games have built a passionate audience over the years, and there’s a lot of pressure to get the series right. While video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag in terms of quality, there is a lot of talent behind the HBO series. The show will star Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna, and it is being co-written and co-developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann. Druckmann wrote and directed the PlayStation games, which should bode well for its faithfulness to the source material.”

Are you excited for The Last of Us as a TV series? share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. See ComicBook.com’s full interview with Pascal in the video above. Pascal’s new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, hits theaters on April 22, 2022.