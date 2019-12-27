Star Wars: Does The Mandalorian Take Off His Helmet?

Does the Mandalorian take his helmet off? That’s the question that many fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are dying to know about the series, especially as the first season comes to a close on Disney+. The character’s culture makes it clear that he will never reveal his face to another living creature, not since he first donned the helmet after being rescued by the Mandalorian Death Watch when he was younger. Now accepted as a member of their clan, he made a vow to stay masked. But does he finally show his face in the Season 1 finale?

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Episode 8 – “Redemption” below.

In the episode, The Mandalorian receives a fatal wound after Moff Gideon destroys a power battery meant for a massive military cannon, and the explosion incapacitates the former bounty hunter. While Cara Dune drags him back into safety, it is the reprogrammed IG-11 droid that saves his life.

After Cara Dune and Greef Carga take the Child AKA Baby Yoda to safety into the sewer system where the Mandalorian survivors lay in hiding, the IG droid attempts to save Mando’s life by treating the wound on his neck and head that he sustained from the explosion. Mando makes it clear that he can’t take off his helmet because no living thing has seen his face since he’s put it on — but IG-11 points out that he is not a living thing.

It is then that the droid removes the helmet, revealing the bloodied face of actor Pedro Pascal, who has voiced the Mandalorian in every episode of the first season. This is the first time we’ve ever seen the character’s face, and one of the few times the actor actually filmed on set, but it’s an epic moment for fans who have been watching along.

IG-11 uses a Bacta spray on the Mandalorian’s wounds, causing him to heal at an accelerated rate and saves his life. While Mando protests at first, harkening back to his mistrust of all droids after his parents were killed by Super Battle Droids and the Trade Federation’s army. Throughout the season, Mando has shown a strong dislike for droids. But IG-11’s care for the Mandalorian goes a long way in establishing a new status quo for the bounty hunter.

The series finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.