Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Shares Powerful Fan Art

“Sanctuary,” the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, dropped on Disney+ last week and featured the debut of Gina Carano as Cara Dune, the first woman to become a major player in the series. Dune is a former Imperial Shock Trooper who abandoned the Empire after the destruction of the second Death Star and has been on the run from her former allies. Carano has been posting lots of fun content since making her Star Wars debut, and her latest post features some powerful fan art. She shared the post from artist Gregory Titus and thanked them for the kind words that accompanied the art.
This got me. 💯 Thank you for not only your art but also enlightened genuine words. 🙏 #repost @gregorytitus ・・・ Black series Cara Dune. It would be hard to explain my joy at searching through the reference to do this portrait. Gina Carano. It just doesn’t get any better. If this is the where Star Wars is going, then I am strapping in for this ride. Everyone buckle up, because we are dropping the goddamned hammer. With all the screaming heat and toxicity around women in media these days, especially around Star Wars, Carano can silence both sides of that angry mob with a glance. She is the definitive template of a woman with agency. While it’s difficult to not notice her beauty, that’s not the first thing I think about when I think of Gina Carano. It shouldn’t be the first thing anyone thinks about. What you should be thinking about is the long list of her opponents’ necks buckling from that overhand right. Think of the split-second glint of sociopathic joy you can see through the cage when she connected a punch that turned the fight in her direction. I think of her double piston ground and pound like some sort of perfectly machined cyborg jackhammer. I think of the shred in her delts when she is choking someone out. I think of that Clydesdale side kick that slaps so hard on another fighter’s thigh you can almost feel that quick spike of a femoral hairline fracture. I think of that predatory walk back and forth between rounds like a Siberian Tiger during his first few months in a zoo. Just waiting for someone to slip up for one second. Like Darth Maul waiting to get past the barrier at Obi-wan. A monster waiting to feast. Think of a woman that both literally and figuratively fought her way to where she is now. I think of the long list of complaints from male actors that got hurt fighting her in the movie Haywire. I think of the sound Channing Tatum’s face made when it hit that stool in the diner. Think of a woman succeeding in not one, but two of the hardest careers in the world. When those things pop in your mind before how someone looks in a bathing suit…. That’s agency. . That’s presence. . That’s power. . All Hail the Queen. @ginajcarano
“This got me. 💯 Thank you for not only your art but also enlightened genuine words,” Carano wrote.
Here’s a piece from the original post’s text:
“Gina Carano. It just doesn’t get any better. If this is the where Star Wars is going, then I am strapping in for this ride,” Titus wrote. “With all the screaming heat and toxicity around women in media these days, especially around Star Wars, Carano can silence both sides of that angry mob with a glance. She is the definitive template of a woman with agency.”
In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.
The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
