Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Shares Powerful Fan Art

“Sanctuary,” the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, dropped on Disney+ last week and featured the debut of Gina Carano as Cara Dune, the first woman to become a major player in the series. Dune is a former Imperial Shock Trooper who abandoned the Empire after the destruction of the second Death Star and has been on the run from her former allies. Carano has been posting lots of fun content since making her Star Wars debut, and her latest post features some powerful fan art. She shared the post from artist Gregory Titus and thanked them for the kind words that accompanied the art.

“This got me. 💯 Thank you for not only your art but also enlightened genuine words,” Carano wrote.

Here’s a piece from the original post’s text:

“Gina Carano. It just doesn’t get any better. If this is the where Star Wars is going, then I am strapping in for this ride,” Titus wrote. “With all the screaming heat and toxicity around women in media these days, especially around Star Wars, Carano can silence both sides of that angry mob with a glance. She is the definitive template of a woman with agency.”

You can read the full post here.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

