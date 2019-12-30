Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Praises Director Taika Waititi

✖

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and fans of the series have been showing a lot of love for Taika Waititi. The director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok took the lead on the Star Wars series' eighth episode as well as voicing everyone's new favorite "nurse droid," IG-11. Turns out, fans aren't the only people giving praise to Waititi. Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, took to Instagram yesterday to call the New Zealander one of her favorite directors in the business.

"@taikawaititi has without a doubt become one of my all time favorite directors.. style, storytelling, humor, emotion. 🙏 I got star struck with this one. Our IG-11 and director of Chapter 8 @themandalorian thanks for taking such good care mate. ☺️🙏 #taikawaititi (look.. I say mate now instead of my friend... evolved.. boom) #themandalorian," Carano wrote.

"Mayyyte! Love you GC! 🔥❤️," Waititi replied.

Many other people commented on the post, too:

"Such a great episode!! 👍," @joonassuotamo wrote.

"That was my favorite episode of the season. You could definitely see his fingerprints all over that one," @ninjamike78 replied.

"Chapter 8 easily the best chapter," @seenbygonzo added.

After last week's episode, Carano also praised director Deborah Chow, who helmed "Chapter Three" and "Chapter Seven" of The Mandalorian, and will soon be directing all of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.