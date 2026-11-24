Star Wars has been struggling since the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm, but it’s not really as bad as everyone likes to say. The sequel trilogy gets a lot of hate, but most of it comes from people who didn’t like a girl hero to be put over their childhood favorites. While there are definitely legitimate things to dislike, you don’t hear about them nearly as much. Star Wars animation has been incredible since Disney+ first started making shows, with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, Star Wars Visions, the various Tales shows, The Ninth Jedi, and the rest impressing. Even on the live-action front, things are better than most people want to admit (I am still salty about people’s reaction to The Acolyte), with one show rising far above anything in Star Wars ever. However, the original plan would have made this masterpiece legitimately groundbreaking.

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Star Wars: Andor was a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While that movie is probably the most praised of Disney’s tenure (although, The Last Jedi is actually the better movie, come at me in the comments), fans didn’t really know what to expect from Andor. Most figured at best it would be about the same level as the movie, possibly a little worse. We didn’t really expect Tony Gilroy and company to blow us away like the Death Star on Scariff. The show took things in a more mature direction, using the setting of the pre-A New Hope era to tell a story about fascism and how it affects everyone. However, there was a chance it could have been way mature, as Tony Gilroy has talked about the things Disney didn’t let him say, including Maarva Andor dropping a certain F-shaped bomb in the greatest Star Wars scene of all-time.

Andor‘s Use of the F-Bomb Honestly Would Have Been Perfect for the Show

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

So, going back to A New Hope, one of the things that appealed to fans so much about Star Wars was that it wasn’t “pretty” sci-fi. This wasn’t the Enterprise, with its spacious crew quarters and rounded off lines, the universe of Star Wars was gritty and jagged, with a lived-in quality that made it all seem real. The prequels changed that, as the Republic was more high tech and clean, but Andor brought it back. Most of the first season took place on Ferrix, a small colony world out on the periphery, a world where scrapping Clone Wars-era tech paid the bills.

Andor was a story about how the various social classes deal with fascism. Cassian, Bix, Brasso, Wilmon, and Maarva were in the lowest class, having to deal with a social system where they had no rights or power. There was a sense of tension throughout the first season (I mean, through the show in general, but it was one of the key parts of the first season’s narrative), as everyone was pushed closer and closer to the breaking point by the circumstances of the galaxy. Maarva’s funeral was an orgiastic moment of release for our main characters and the people of Ferrix, and it’s one of the reasons the first season is so beloved.

Andor Season One was like communist theory, in a lot of ways, showing you why the system of the Empire was bad. A lot of people talk about The Trail of Political Consciousness, the anti-Imperial manifesto written by Karis Nemik, but the first season is basically his manifesto in macrocosm and it’s why the F-bomb would have been perfect. “F–k the Empire” would have been the perfect way to illustrate where the characters were.

Andor was a lot like old Star Wars Legends, using ideas from the West End Games sourcebooks (I still have a bunch of those; they’re great lore companions for Legends). One of the interesting thing about Legends is that the creators came up with their own curse words. The F-word equivalent was usually “kriff”. The canon Expanded Universe does still use them and they are fun little Easter Eggs for people like me, who read all of that stuff when they were teenager. However, they never would have got the point across because only the diehards know them.

Adding the “F–k the Empire,” line to Andor Season One would have been the perfect way to show how much pressure and stress everyone was under. The first season – and the show in general – worked so well because it was able to create this flawless atmosphere of tension; adding this line to the season would have worked out so well for several reasons

To begin with, it’s never been done in Star Wars and it would get an immediate attention. You can look at like this – even if this is the first time we’ve heard that word, that means it does exist but it’s one of the worst things you can say, and they could have played it like a certain curse word that is used a lot in Great Britain and Australia, but you can’t say in the United States. We talk about a lot about “aura” and “vibes” in the 2020s, and the F-bomb’s use in Andor would have had unassailable aura and immaculate vibes (I’m too old to say that, aren’t I?).

It also would have another affect, something that show already did so well – make the audience understand how the characters felt. Andor wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without its ability to connect the audience with the struggle onscreen . Having Maarva end her funeral speech with, “F–k the Empire!” would have made the scene that much more powerful because we’ve all been there. We’ve all been in that place where staying polite in the face of monstrous injustice is just too much and you need to get it out. That’s what we could have had and it would have been glorious.

Andor Didn’t Need to Deploy the F-Bomb in Combat but It Would Have Worked Beautifully

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

There are few scenes in Star Wars history as good as Maarva Andor’s funeral. Even pulling back from its place in the story, it was a perfectly set-up, choreographed, acted, and shot scene. It was an example of everyone in the cast and crew putting their best work forward. It’s a scene that still gives people goosebumps four years later. The only way it would have been better is if Maarva Andor got to end her speech with a posthumous F-bomb.

Star Wars has often struggled with how it is perceived. On the one hand, some of its original diehard fans are on Social Security right now, or about to be, and they’ve stayed with it all these years because there is a certain maturity to the franchise that still appeals to them. However, it’s also a franchise where the creator was able to buy back the film rights because of toy sales. It has always had a little something for everybody; the younger fans got stuff like Star Wars Visions and The Ninth Jedi (anime is all the rage with the kids, he says, as he rubs his aching back) and the older fans got stuff like Andor (some of them will say the same about Revenge of the Sith, but that’s because they were 8 when they first watched it and it felt dark and mature to them; it’s just like my generation with Return of the Jedi).

Putting the F-bomb in Andor would have a great moment. It definitely fit the show’s tone and would have been an amazing moment that broke new ground in Star Wars. It also would do the one thing that the creators had done so well across the length of the show – further build the world of the show, making it more real. Honestly, I don’t think really think there will ever be a more perfect moment to bring the F-bomb to the galaxy far, far away than this one. It was a missed opportunity.

What do you think about Andor potentially using the F-bomb? Do you think it would have fit the world or do you think Disney was right to leave it out? Sound off in the comment section below.