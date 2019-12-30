Star Wars: The Mandalorian Meme Pinpoints the Moment Everyone Started Hating Jason Sudeikis

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian hit Disney+ on Friday, finally revealing the fate of Baby Yoda, aka The Child, and putting many fans at ease after the before Christmas episode of the series saw the precious character taken by Stormtroopers at the behest of Moff Gideon. That left everyone’s favorite character in deep peril, but it also ultimately would lead to a moment in which actor Jason Sudeikis would end up utterly hated by Star Wars fans everywhere and now a new meme is pinpointing that exact moment.

Just in case you haven’t seen the finale of The Mandalorian just yet, heads up there are spoilers below.

So, in “Chapter 8: Redemption”, the stormtroopers — one of whom is played by Sudeikis — tasked with bringing Baby Yoda to Moff Gideon aren’t exactly enjoying their time with the little scamp and are seen hitting and even punching the 50-year old baby that they are keeping stuffed in a satchel. Read that again: Sudeikis’ stormtrooper hit Baby Yoda. While ultimately everything ends up okay, Baby Yoda isn’t hurt the droid IG-11 rescues him, killing the Imperials and stealing one of their speeder bikes before strapping Baby Yoda to his chest and going on a joyride/killing spree much to Baby Yoda’s delight the fact remains. Sudeikis punched Baby Yoda and the whole internet is mad at him for it.

It’s that moment that one clever fan turned into a meme. Over on Reddit‘s r/anthologymemes, fan “u/bobrankin2” shared an image of the trooper hitting Baby Yoda’s satchel with text that states the obvious: that’s the moment. You can check it out for yourself below (and head’s up, there’s some strong language.)

It’s pretty accurate, we have to admit, because that’s the exact moment. You don’t punch Baby Yoda, sir.

Baby Yoda — properly known as The Child in the series — has proven to be one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars saga as the mystery of the little creature has unfolded a bit over the course of The Mandalorian‘s first season. And the way things end up, it seems like we may learn more as the show continues. Series creator Jon Favreau spoke with Collider and teased that there are major developments coming as the show progresses.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show. So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

The entire first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

