Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau Received Some Adorable Baby Yoda Holiday Treats

'Tis the season… for Baby Yoda! Star Wars: The Mandalorian's breakout character has been one of the most talked-about things on the Internet since the series premiered on Disney+ last month, and fans are eager to get their hands on some merchandise of the little dude. Unfortunately, there's been a delay on Baby Yoda goodies, but showrunner Jon Favreau has managed to celebrate the holiday season with lots of Baby Yoda treats. Last week, Favreau shared a 3D printed Christmas tree ornament of the character and his latest post shows a nice Baby Yoda holiday card and cookie given to him by the show's art department and executive producer/director of "Chapter One" and "Chapter Five," Dave Filoni.

"Holiday greetings I received from @dave.filoni and #TheMandalorian art department," Favreau wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Thank you for creating this amazing creature," @nolananderson10 wrote.

"It's been a great series /so well done and baby Yoda may just be the most adorable character in any show, movie, etc. - - EVER," @mattacola replied.

"The Mandalorian keeps getting better and better," @starwars_database added.

Currently, Baby Yoda's origins remain a mystery, but Favreau recently teased that more backstory will come this season.

"We'll learn more about him over the course of the season," he shared. "I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

