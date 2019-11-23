New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episode Synopses Revealed

We might be less than two weeks into the launch of Disney+, but we’re almost at the halfway point of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with Disney having released the episode synopses of the next three chapters in the series. The series has already earned a positive reception from fans and critics alike and, while most fans were looking forward to the grittier take on the farthest corners of the galaxy far, far away, one of the most popular elements of the series has been the debut of “Baby Yoda,” who fans learned was a highly-coveted bounty in the series premiere.

The upcoming episode synopses are as follows:

Chapter 4: The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders.

Chapter 5: The Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.

Chapter 6: The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission.

The next episode of the series was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard and will also see the debut of Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. Details about the character have been kept relatively under wraps, with her upcoming debut likely kicking off a complex journey for the figure over the rest of the series.

The actress previously recalled that one scene, in particular, had a major impact on her future as a performer.

“[Creator Jon Favreau] looked at me before my big scene, one of my biggest introductory scenes in Mandalorian, and he was like, ‘We’re gonna change your trajectory right now,’” Carano shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I think he’s a very honest man, and he’s seen the struggle, and he’s seen what happens to careers and he’s like, ‘We’re gonna change your path right now’… He’s like, ‘From here on out, you’re gonna choose jobs that are complementing [you]. And you’re gonna choose jobs that challenge you. And you’re gonna believe in yourself. From this scene forward.’”

The actress then teased that it’s a much more complex role than she’s been offered in the past.

“I was welling up with tears,” the actress admitted about the experience. “And I went out and I crushed that scene. And it was like, a scene when I first read the script I was like, ‘Oh gosh, this is more than I’ve ever been given — how am I going to do this?’ And then, with him, I really trained for it, and I really was present… He believed in me and it helped me believe in myself.”

She added, “I couldn’t thank him enough, because I feel like my whole life since I shot that has been a different world.”

