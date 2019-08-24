New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Photos Revealed

The presence of The Mandalorian at D23 Expo brought with it new looks at the Star Wars series’ core cast of characters, including characters portrayed by Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

“Disney+ is emerging and there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television, but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me,” series creator Jon Favreau previously told THR. “The type of Star Wars [story] that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

Also revealed in the newest crop of images is another look at the character played by Werner Herzog, who earlier characterized his gangster-type character as a “real villain.”

“I looked at the screenplays and I had the feeling, although I know very little about Star Wars, I had the feeling yes, I could do it. It’s a character in whom you cannot trust. And I said yes, I can do that,” Herzog told AP Entertainment. Herzog added the blend of old school filmmaking and state-of-the-art technology used to realize The Mandalorian makes the series a “phenomenal achievement” that “brings movie-making back where it should be.”

The Mandalorian is first available to stream when Disney+ launches November 12.

