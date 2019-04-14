Star Wars: ‘The Mandalorian’ Photos Released

Today at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney unveiled new details, footage, and images from The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars television series that will debut on Disney+ in November.

Jon Favreau (writer/executive producer), Dave Filoni (director/executive producer) and Kathleen Kennedy (executive producer) hosted a panel discussion on the upcoming series. They were joined by stars Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), Gina Carano (“Cara Dune”) and Carl Weathers (“Greef”), who each revealed new details about their characters.

Disney also released new photos of each of the main characters, as well as the logo for the film. Keep reading to get your first look at the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, and Greef.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian Logo

The logo for The Mandalorian, premiering on Disney+ when the series launches on November 12th.

Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian

Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian. Details about the character are still shrouded in mystery.

Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian

Pascal says he studied Clint Eastwood for this role. The Mandalorian is said to be a loner.

Carl Weathers as Greef

Carl Wheaters plays Greef, who runs a group of bounty hunters.

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Gina Carano’s Cara Dune is a former shock trooper in the Rebel Alliance. She’s having trouble readjusting to society after the fall of the Empire.