Star Wars: The Mandalorian Releases a New Photo

Star Wars: The Mandalorian impressed the crowd in a big way at D23 Expo this summer. Now, first looks at the series are starting to surface and fans have to be liking what they’re seeing from the Disney+ series so far. A bunch of new images appeared in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) sits in a doorway with Gina Carano (Cara Dune) and his other ally as they look into the distance.

The Mandalorian deep dive covers a wide variety of topics with producer Dave Filoni. The creative team is determined to give audiences some all-new material heading into the Disney+ series. The Mandalorian is the first live-action TV series in the Star Wars franchise, so it is already breaking new ground. Filoni is also a veteran of the universe as he’s produced the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels animated series in the past.

The producer told EW, “I’ve seen a lot of Star Wars. And what’s most exciting to me is that I am very confident we did some things — and fans will see things — that have never been seen before.”

This series finds its time period set between the fall of the Empire and the New Order’s rise to prominence. Jango and Boba Fett are but a memory in this new series. A lone figure is looking for his place in the galaxy far from the prying eyes of the New Republic. It doesn’t seem that will be the case as the trailers have been filled with all sorts of action.

Previous Star Wars films focused on heroes in opposition to a concrete evil. But, The Mandalorian brings some of the side characters into focus as they try to make a living while these large-scale conflicts rage in the distance of their world. The producer even mused about the prospect of making a story without any of the trilogies’ “main characters.”

“These are the [action figures] you got. Your older brothers have had ‘good’ ones. Somehow you got Boba Fett. And if you have Boba Fett, you could always tell a good story.”

That iconic armor immediately caught fans’ attention as Boba Fett wore similar armor in his appearances. But, before people could get too carried away, Filoni was quick to stop talk of that pretty quickly.

“Boba Fett is a clone, according to [Star Wars:] Attack of the Clones, and by asking [creator George Lucas], he would say Boba Fett is not Mandalorian, not born on Mandalore,” Filoni explained. “He’s more of a person indoctrinated into it, into the way of life, and gets a hold of the armor.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.