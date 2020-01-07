The Mandalorian: These Fan-Made Comic Covers Are a Work of Art

Star Wars: The Mandalorian just concluded its first season on Disney+ recently offering fans not only a satisfying finale, but the promise that there’s much more to come for the titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable little alien charge, The Child better known to pretty much the entirety of the internet as Baby Yoda. While there’s a bit of a wait before we’ll get to see what’s next for the duo, we at least have more than just memes to help pass the time. Thanks to some of the coolest fan art we’ve seen, we can now envision The Mandalorian as a series of vintage Marvel Star Wars comics.

Fan artist “dvglzv” on Instagram has been sharing their incredible faux comic book covers pretty much since the show debuted, though writer John Scalzi recently shared the all eight of them in one image on Twitter, noting that they are “very impressive” and we couldn’t agree more. You can check out the work of “dvglzv” here and the collected group of covers below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Comic book covers for The Mandalorian: Very impressive fan art by dvglzv (who is on instagram at: https://t.co/D6jAfQ0gyr pic.twitter.com/Jo90dnK0qy — John Scalzi (@scalzi) January 5, 2020

The Mandalorian has been a huge hit for Disney+, offering fans an all-new story in the Star Wars universe that also incorporates elements from the rich Star Wars canon, and it appears that we will be getting more of those canon elements when the series returns for its second season in the fall. Late last month, series creator Jon Favreau hinted at a fall 2020 release date for the show’s second season and included a statue of a Gamorrean, the pig-like humanoid race that was first introduced in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Not much is known yet about Season Two of The Mandalorian, though Rick Famuyiwa will return to direct the Season 2 premiere while Favreau himself will be stepping behind the camera, something he was unable to do during the first season due to scheduling conflicts.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed earlier this year. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.