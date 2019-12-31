The Mandalorian: Here’s How to Ring in the New Year With the Armorer Saying “This Is the Way”

Beginning tomorrow, people all around the world will be celebrating the dawn of a new decade, as 2019 officially comes to a close. For many, the occasion means heading out to some sort of party or event, or just curling up on the couch. If you’re looking for an entertaining – and topical – way to ring in the 2020s, a post from Reddit user hotcheesebiscuit is here to help. According to their calculations, if you begin watching Disney+’s The Mandalorian at exactly 10:36:30 P.M., you’ll hear The Armorer (Emily Swallow) say “This is the way” just as the clock strikes twelve.

These sorts of New Year’s Eve viewing guides are nothing new, with fans previously calculating how to ring in the new year with certain Marvel movies or pop culture moments. Given the popularity of The Mandalorian – and how much “this is the way” has been adopted as an Internet catchphrase – it was only a matter of time until someone followed suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Mandalorian just kicked off a year-long hiatus, fans are already eager to see how the show’s cast of characters will return — including The Armorer.

“The little information I had was that she was a leader of these people, and very comfortable in a position of knowing she had all their respect,” Swallow said of her role in an interview last month. “One of the coolest things for me in playing her is trusting that she does have that authority without having to be very forceful at all.”

“It was remarkably low-key. I didn’t even really know for sure what I was auditioning for,” revealed Swallow. “There hadn’t been anything announced that there was going to be a Star Wars series. It had a code name, and my agent said ‘we think this has something to do with Star Wars but the casting director will neither confirm or deny.’”

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.