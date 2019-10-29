Star Wars: The Mandalorian Press Site Reveals Werner Herzog’s “Name” in the Series

The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuted on Monday, showcasing even more of the franchise’s first live-action television series. There still are quite a lot of unanswered questions about the series in the weeks leading up to the series’ debut — and one particular one appears to be answered. Disney’s official Direct-to-Consumer and International media website recently released several high-quality stills from the new trailer, which were accompanied by proper credits and information about who was in the photos. One photo features Werner Herzog‘s mysterious character for the series, who is credited simply as “The Client”.

Of course, there’s no indication what the actual name of Herzog’s character is, and if he could possibly be someone with ties to existing Star Wars lore. Still, for the time being, it looks like he’s being referred to as “The Client”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The prolific German filmmaker-turned-actor has arguably been one of the most delightfully-bizarre casting choices that The Mandalorian has made yet, with fans pretty tickled by the idea that Herzog is appearing in the series.

“The Mandalorian, I was invited by [series creator] Jon Favreau — who started this whole series — to act,” Herzog explained in an interview earlier this year. “I looked at the screenplays and I had the feeling, although I know very little about Star Wars, I had the feeling yes, I could do it. It’s a character in whom you cannot trust. And I said yes, I can do that.”

“I have to confess I never saw a single [Star Wars film]. I’ve seen some trailers, I’ve seen some excerpts here and there,” Herzog continued. “And I know about the whole franchise and about the toys for the kids, and so… it’s all a new mythology of a time of some sort of heroics, and it has created new mythologies, and you better take them seriously. Yes, they’re out there, and don’t ignore them.”

Joining Herzog in The Mandalorian are Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Carl Weathers as Greef Carga. Bill Burr, Nick Nolte, and Emily Swallow are also cast in currently-unnamed roles.

What do you think of Werner Herzog’s official character “name” in Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut on November 12th on Disney+.