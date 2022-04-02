Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Confirms Return for Season Three

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally expected to return later this year, and it was reported this week that the third season has wrapped filming. Aside from the return of Pedro Pascal in the titular role and the news that Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd will bejoining the series, not much is known about the upcoming season. It looks like actors are once again being asked to be tight-lipped about their involvement with the show. Misty Rosas, who provided the physical performances of Nick Nolte’s Kuill as well as the Frog Lady from Season 2, shared a photo on Instagram with a Season 3 shirt. The Direct shared the image, but the post has since been deleted.

Since Rosas has only appeared on the show as different aliens, there’s a chance she could be playing anyone in the upcoming third season. However, we’re holding out hope for the return of Frog Lady. Last week, Rosas shared some fun fan art featuring Frog Lady and Grogu. “A sweet, little #fanartfriday post.💕 This one ALWAYS gets me!🥰💚✨💕🐸 Grogu holding onto her hand, and his little foot!😍 Aaaahhhhh! Heart melting!!! #allthefeels ♥️#connection #compassion #empathy #love 💕✨ @theartofnathannaerica 🥲 I was SO EXCITED when I received my script and read through the “babysitting” scene! My first reaction was, “YAY! I get to hold Grogu!🥰👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” she wrote. You can check out the post below:

While fans wait on news about the third season of The Mandalorian, many big names in Star Wars are expected to appear at Star Wars Celebration next month. Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian‘s Moff Gideon) and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo were just added to this year’s line-up. Carey Jones, the Krrsantan actor in The Book of Boba Fett, is among the names bringing their talents to Anaheim, along with Boba Fett voice actor Daniel Logan (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The list of Star Wars: The High Republic writers who will be in attendance includes Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule. Finally, Margo Apostolos (Ewok Tokkat, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), Jett Lucas (Zett Jukassa, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith), Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti, Star Wars prequels), Kevin Thomspon (Ewok Chubbray, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), and Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar puppeteer) are also confirmed to appear.

Stay tuned for more updates about the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.