Star Wars Celebration Adds The Mandalorian, Chewbacca Stars as Guests

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim is adding even more all-star talent to its celebrity guest list. StarWars.com reports Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo are being added to this year's Star Wars Celebration, taking place in Anaheim, CA this May. This will be the first appearance for Esposito, who plays the villainous Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian. Another actor making their Star Wars Celebration debut is Omid Abtahi, who portrays Dr. Pershing alongside Esposito on the Disney+ series. Even more actors and authors are also slated to appear, giving Star Wars fans plenty to look forward to this spring.

Carey Jones, the Krrsantan actor in The Book of Boba Fett, is among the names bringing their talents to Anaheim, along with Boba Fett voice actor Daniel Logan (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: The Clone Wars). The list of Star Wars: The High Republic writers who will be in attendance includes Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule.

Finally, Margo Apostolos (Ewok Tokkat, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), Jett Lucas (Zett Jukassa, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith), Orli Shoshan (Shaak Ti, Star Wars prequels), Kevin Thomspon (Ewok Chubbray, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), and Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar puppeteer) are also confirmed to appear.

Previously announced celebrity guests include Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), and Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, The Clone Wars).

The next Star Wars project set to debut is Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master. Disney recently bumped the Obi-Wan Kenobi release date back two days, moving from May 25th to May 27th. Ewan McGregor delivered the message through a video, where he also revealed the good news that, when the series does premiere, fans will be able to witness the first two episodes.

"Hello, Star Wars fans. Thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27th," McGregor shared in the video. "But here's the exciting part: the first two episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney+."

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.