Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finale Is Earning Rave Reviews for Director Taika Waititi

Now that Disney+ has unleashed the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian into the world, […]

By

Now that Disney+ has unleashed the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian into the world, audiences are celebrating the series’ many accomplishments, with much of that praise being aimed at director Taika Waititi for his accomplishments. Between Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, the first season of the series enlisted a number of exciting filmmakers, but it was Waititi’s blend of humor, action, and heart that has earned him well-deserved praise. Fans who have seen Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok might not be surprised that he crafted such an exciting adventure, but longtime fans of the director might be surprised to see his new filmmaking trajectory.

Films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Boy told emotional stories full of plenty of Waititi’s sense of humor, while his vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows leaned much more strongly into his goofier sensibilities. While he might not have been the first name on the list when theorizing about who would take on the Thor franchise, his Ragnarok to earn the strongest reviews from critics and fans alike for the series, ensuring he would be tackling the next chapter of the character’s journey with Thor: Love and Thunder.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Waititi’s direction on the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

