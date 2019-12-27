Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finale Is Earning Rave Reviews for Director Taika Waititi

Now that Disney+ has unleashed the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian into the world, audiences are celebrating the series’ many accomplishments, with much of that praise being aimed at director Taika Waititi for his accomplishments. Between Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Bryce Dallas Howard, the first season of the series enlisted a number of exciting filmmakers, but it was Waititi’s blend of humor, action, and heart that has earned him well-deserved praise. Fans who have seen Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok might not be surprised that he crafted such an exciting adventure, but longtime fans of the director might be surprised to see his new filmmaking trajectory.

Films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Boy told emotional stories full of plenty of Waititi’s sense of humor, while his vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows leaned much more strongly into his goofier sensibilities. While he might not have been the first name on the list when theorizing about who would take on the Thor franchise, his Ragnarok to earn the strongest reviews from critics and fans alike for the series, ensuring he would be tackling the next chapter of the character’s journey with Thor: Love and Thunder.

Absolutely Astonishing

The Mandalorian Is the best non limited tv series of the year, no question about it. This last episode directed by Taika Waititi was absolutely astonishing. I don’t need anymore Star Wars movies just give me a season 2 SOON. — Martin Squanchez (@LeggoItsDiego) December 27, 2019

Whatever We Can Get

Can we have @TaikaWaititi direct a lot more Star Wars? I’m not gonna be picky; whatever form that takes is fine by me. Movies, TV, stage plays, puppet theater, anything. — Holly Frey (@surliestgirl) December 27, 2019

Star Wars Movie Stat

We need a Taika Waititi Star Wars film STAT — Big Man on Krampus (@BRIANxIGLESIAS) December 27, 2019

Almost Perfect

The Mandalorian ended almost perfectly. Great episode that sets up the next season and future of the series. Taika Waititi directed the hell out of this. Him and Deborah Chow for more Star Wars, please. (Chow is doing Obi-Wan, I know). — Sean Mesler (@N2NOther) December 27, 2019

Pure Star Wars

The season finale of The Mandalorian was a total palate cleanser. Pure. Star. Wars.



I loved every second. Taika Waititi directed an incredible episode. IG-11 will forever be the dude. pic.twitter.com/5SOvHhxjoT — Jake Frisch (@frischwizard) December 27, 2019

One Hell of a Tease

Sweet BABY JESUS. #TheMandalorian season finale whips wholesale ass. Like buy one, get one free amounts of ass-whipping.



Great action and character moments, with one HELL of a tease for what could be coming next. I need @TaikaWaititi to do a LOT more #StarWars. pic.twitter.com/vv2tqYL1Sk — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 26, 2019

This Show Rocks

Season 1 of #TheMandalorian ends on a MASSIVE high note. There are quite a few reveals that will have fans talking. Anticipation for Season Two could not be higher. Also, Taika Waititi’s direction worked so well. Let’s give this man more Star Wars projects. This show ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/kRMNyhqsqp — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 27, 2019

Fantastic Director

The finale of #TheMandalorian tells me two things I already knew. I love #StarWars under Disney & Taika Waititi is a fantastic director. It’s been thrilling being a Star Wars fan these last few months. Jedi Fallen Order, The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9PLmRIyZk1 — SacredIconHalo (@SacredIconHalo) December 27, 2019

Give Them Movies

I wasn’t sure but after this last episode of The Mandalorian I’d love to see Taika Waititi direct a Star Wars film as well as Jon Favreau, Deborah Chow and Rick Famayiwa. pic.twitter.com/JwvvMkGNvW — Tn_167 (@tn2001_tn) December 27, 2019

