Star Wars: The Mandalorian New Trailer Arriving Tonight

The world of Star Wars is about to change forever as the first live-action TV series in the history of the iconic franchise is finally on the verge of its premiere, telling the story from a rarely-explored corner of the universe. The arrival of the Disney+ streaming service on November 12th will bring the first episode of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian. While there are still a little more than two weeks to go until the show premieres, fans will get a brand new look at the first season on Monday night.

The Star Wars Twitter account has confirmed a new trailer for The Mandalorian will be released sometime Monday night. The tweet was accompanied by a video featuring the show’s three main stars.

“Gina Carano, Pedro Pascal, and Carl Weathers got a sneak peek of the new trailer for The Mandalorian,” the tweet reads. “Experience it for yourself tonight.”

The video shows the three stars of the upcoming series watching the upcoming trailer, with Pascal insisting that they watch it again as soon as it’s over.

Although the new trailer for The Mandalorian has been confirmed for Monday night, the specifics of its release have yet to be revealed. That said, it’s entirely likely that the trailer comes during the Monday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Last week, Disney and Lucasfilm released the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during halftime of the Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.

The Rise of Skywalker is going to bring an end to the Skywalker Saga that began with the original Star Wars in 1977, but the franchise is aiming to continue on past the 40-plus year film series, and The Mandalorian is a large part of those future plans. The first live-action TV series in Star Wars history has been a priority for Lucasfilm and Disney, so much so that the House of Mouse spend a whopping $100 million on the first season.

The Mandalorian won’t be the only live-action Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, though it will be the first. The streaming service is also working on a show following Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, and another that will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The first episode of The Mandalorian will arrive when Disney+ launches on November 12th. The second episode will be released a couple of days later, on November 15th.