Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Spot Reveals New Footage

The Mandalorian has debuted a new TV spot featuring fresh footage ahead of its streaming debut on Disney+ Nov. 12. The trailer teases a galaxy without laws and a fighter without limits (Pedro Pascal), the armor-wearing gunslinger-slash-bounty hunter whose real name has yet to be revealed. When his name is revealed, says just-revealed assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the name “will be legendary.” This newest footage, showcasing the series’ many action sequences, also offers looks at Ugnaught Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and IG-series bounty hunter droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi).

“For Star Wars, the question was how do we make it feel like Stars Wars, how can I tell a story set in this particular time…what’s this gritty world?” series creator Jon Favreau previously told Variety. “The original Star Wars movies were a bit more intimate, character-driven. In many ways, this follows the structure of a television show in that we don’t have an endless budget and it’s served by the scale of the original films which isn’t the big, huge blockbuster movies you see on the big screen all the time. We are using technology that makes best use of that scale and part of what we’re exploring is using game engine, real-time rendering.”

Favreau, director of Iron Man and The Lion King, added The Mandalorian‘s stable of directors — Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and first-time TV director Bryce Dallas Howard — treated the series like “you’re making a movie for the big screen.”

“The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have,” Favreau said. “The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.”

As teased in its trailer, the first live-action Star Wars series will explore the moral greyness of its outlaw titular character.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal told AP. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

The first episode of The Mandalorian launches alongside Disney+ on Nov. 12. The remaining seven episodes will then roll out through Dec. 27.