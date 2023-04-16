Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon Gets New Poster

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season was released earlier this week, and it featured the long-awaited return of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, the main villain of the series. It was revealed that after he was taken as a prisoner by the New Republic, Moff Gideon escaped and is now working with the dangerous Shadow Council to restore the Empire. The episode revealed the character's new armor and now a new poster showcases his fierce look.

"#MoffGideon Chapter 23 of #TheMandalorian is now streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. You can check out the poster below:

"I think we need to see Moff to continue the story and to continue the pressure that – and the edge – that someone with the big brain that Moff has thinks about," Esposito told Variety last year. "So, I could almost guarantee it, but you know, there's never a guarantee, but you know... you'll see me, baby. Come on! I mean, the fact that I'm here tonight and in the position I am to be nominated for Moff Gideon. I just, I thank Jon Favreau and I thank Dave Filoni and thank Disney and Kathleen Kennedy for producing. This show, though, its' taken people by storm, because there's so much to love."

"I've been a very big fan of the early Star Wars movies and the world in which they exist," Esposito explained to Star Wars.com. "I always was fascinated by Darth Vader. I thought that inside that very, very hard, coarse exterior could be a human being that had the ability to bring some light to our space odyssey in our galaxy." He continued, "I was strongly affected by Peter Cushing who also played a Moff many, many years ago. And tried to do some research, because I knew the fans knew a whole lot more than I did about Star Wars."

How Will Season 3 of The Mandalorian End?

Warning: Season 3, Episode 7 Spoilers Ahead! In the latest episode, Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) led a party of Mandalorians that included both The Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls down to Mandalore in the hope of finding the Great Forge in order to reclaim their planet. However, they soon discover that Moff Gideon and the Empire never left Mandalore, and built a base beneath its surface. The Mandalorians face off with Stormtroopers in Beskar armor but are ultimately forced to retreat, and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is captured. Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stays behind to fight and ultimately dies to ensure the other Mandalorians live.

"This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for [another episode]," actor Brendan Wayne, the in-suit double for Din, wrote in a cryptic Instagram story. "It might just hurt too much."

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ on April 19th.