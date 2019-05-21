Star Wars Fans Celebrate The Phantom Menace’s 20th Anniversary

Following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, fans were given novels, comic books, and video games that furthered the adventures of the galaxy far, far away. In the late ’90s, fans were given the opportunity to see the original trilogy on the big screen with the release of the Special Editions of the original trilogy, which built immense amounts of excitement for the upcoming prequel film, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. While the original sequels were massive successes in their own right, the series only grew more popular over the years, making the film’s release one of the most-anticipated pop culture events of 1999.

The film was a big financial success, yet with the original audience now much older and with the new film being geared towards younger audiences, many elements of the film didn’t connect with core fans, resulting in a backlash against the film. Luckily, with fans no longer having immense amounts of pressure for what the film needed to accomplish, Phantom Menace has earned a warmer reception, with those fans who were young when they saw it now seeing the prequel as their gateway into the saga.

In honor of the film celebrating its 20th anniversary this past weekend, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace fans took to social media to share their fond memories of the prequel.

Yes, it had its issues but #ThePhantomMenace did give us Darth Maul. Hard to believe it premiered 20 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/XDV3lXgva8 — Allen Pujanauski (@apujanauski) May 19, 2019

Think everyone got goosebumps when they first saw this! #StarWars #ThePhantomMenace pic.twitter.com/niDApYmxB9 — Star Wars Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@StarWarsScots) May 18, 2019

If you were too young to remember, the lead up to #ThePhantomMenace was insane. Remember 2015 before The Force Awakens? Now triple it. We’ve had 3 generational pop culture seismic events caused by Star Wars in 40 years. Think about that. — Mark’s Forever Star Wars (@djmmarquis) May 19, 2019

It’s been 20 Years since The Phantom Menace was released.



It was a huge part of my childhood, and I thank George Lucas everyday for it♥️



Oh and Duel of The Fates is one of the most incredible Lightsaber battles of any Star Wars film.#ThePhantomMenace #20yearsold pic.twitter.com/0weFJNUcKI — Star Wars DieHards (@StarWarsDH) May 19, 2019

Whatever your thoughts on #ThePhantomMenace, released 20 years ago today, this 1999 promo poster is magnificently simple & chilling pic.twitter.com/tu0UMwmoWa — Jonathan C. Slaght (@JonathanSlaght) May 19, 2019

Happy 20th birthday to #ThePhantomMenace. I didn’t get to see it the night it came out but some kid in my class did, and he spoiled it for me by saying Darth Maul gets cut in half at the end.



If you’re out there somewhere, Keith, I want you to know that I still hate you, bitch. — (((Sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢS))) (@scrueggs) May 19, 2019

One of the best things to come out of #ThePhantomMenace was the emergence of @ahmedbest. Not only did his performance in the film revolutionize special effects, but his propagation of positivity and friendliness since the film’s release is something to be admired #BestStarWars pic.twitter.com/1ZFUeX9Q7j — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 19, 2019

Happy 20th anniversary to #ThePhantomMenace and this Jar Jar Pizza Hut box. pic.twitter.com/B6MprWhuD9 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) May 19, 2019

Wow. Has it really been 20 years? Seems like only yesterday I was taking my new Qui-Gon LEGO figure to the theater, having a lightsaber fight in the aisle, and buzzing with excitement from 12:01 AM until…well, now, I suppose.

Happy #ThePhantomMenace Day, everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/RhqnW5xd4e — Ryan Stormblessed (@DarthDuck415) May 20, 2019

