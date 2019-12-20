Stephen King Weighs in on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Controversy

Star Wars fans have been getting into passionate debates about the series for decades, with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stoking the flames of disagreement, causing author Stephen King to weigh in on the matter by noting how much people love to pick things apart. Much like the Star Wars saga, King has been a major force at the box office for the past 40 years, with adaptations of his work and his original stories themselves also being regularly picked apart, making him well-versed in being on the receiving end of harsh criticisms from even the most devout of fans.

King tweeted, “All this talk about STAR WARS reminds me of early Bob Dylan: ‘People got a lot of knives n forks…and…they gotta cut somethin.’”

In this context, King is implying how much people are happy to rip apart anything they can, for no reason other than having the desire to tear things apart. Whether or not The Rise of Skywalker is deserving of this animosity is an unrelated point, with King merely pointing out how audiences are always happy to tear anything apart.

While the original trilogy of films was well received by both fans and critics alike, the debut of the prequel trilogy of films was a major shift in tone for discussions about the franchise. Some fans were thrilled to return to the galaxy far, far away, while others were so disappointed with the films that they lost all faith in the series.

Following Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 and the announcement that new films would be developed, anticipation for this new trilogy was high, as Star Wars: The Force Awakens ultimately resonated with both fans and critics in the ways it embraced the filmmaking spirit of the original trilogy while also introducing new and compelling characters. The first spinoff film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, wasn’t as big of a success as The Force Awakens, but it was well-received financially and critically.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is arguably the most divisive film in the series, with some fans praising it for pushing the saga in new directions, while other fans were frustrated with how far it deviated from its predecessors.

The Rise of Skywalker currently sits at 58% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, rivaling the scores earned by the prequel trilogy films, while 86% of fans have given the film a positive score on the site.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

