New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Preview Goes Behind the Scenes of the Final Movie

With less than a month away until the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we are starting to see an uptick in the Lucasfilm hype machine working its magic. New TV spots are providing more glimpses of the movie, and the filmmakers and actors involved are starting to speak out more. But what’s become a staple for the release of this movies has been strangely absent from the promotional blitz thus far, and that’s the traditional behind-the-scenes video package that shows how the movies came together. Until now, of course.

Lucasfilm released a brand new look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that takes fans behind the scenes of the film’s new production. Check it out in the video player above!

Similar videos were released in the lead up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, usually released in the summer months before the premieres. The one for The Force Awakens was released at the film’s showcase in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2015.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sees the return of director J.J. Abrams, who previously helmed The Force Awakens and kickstarted this new sequel trilogy after Disney purchased Lucasfilm. And now he’ll have to end the saga after nine films over the last four decades — and he’s aware of the expectations on this installment.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

But Lucasfilm isn’t planning on stopping making Star Wars projects in the future, but it’s unclear just what direction the franchise will take in upcoming movies. Abrams was asked about the possibility of his return to make another movie after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I just yesterday finished this thing,” Abrams said to Esquire. “So it’s a bit like asking someone at the end of a meal at French Laundry, you know, if they want to get a burger. It’s like, you know, I’m sure that one day having a burger would be the greatest idea in the history of time, but in this moment I’m full.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.