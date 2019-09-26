Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character Descriptions Confirm Rose’s New Role in the Resistance

Kelly Marie Tran is ready to step back into her role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Some new character descriptions posted on Twitter bring some new insight into what role Tico will have in the conclusion to this trilogy. Fans will remember Tran’s character as a member of the engineering support staff in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the character will be a little different when people see her in the follow-up this Winter.

In some stills from the official character descriptions that SFXmagazine dug up, Rose Tico has been upgraded in her time with the Resistance. It seems she’s worked her way up the ladder to become a military commander. Those aren’t the only new character descriptions present. Finn, Poe, Rey, and Kylo Ren all get the new description treatment as well. I mean, for most intents and purposes this makes sense and tracks with the movies’ handling of people who are present for major moments in the stories becoming key figures on both sides of the war effort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actual tag reads: “Rose has risen through the ranks from lowly engineering support crew to military commander. She leads the Engineering Corps in making the necessary modifications to keep the Resistance’s gear operational, as well as countering new advancements in First Order technology.”

So, now for the elephant in the room, The Last Jedi was a divisive piece of text among the Star Wars fanbase. There are some who basically wish that Abrams would just do the third movie as if Rian Johnson’s last effort just didn’t happen. Unfortunately, for those fans, the director is on record saying that he’s going to continue telling this story and that he’s basically unfazed by most of the criticism.

Also, a bit of concern heading into the film circled around the actress’ on-screen romance with Finn during the last outing. People might have to prepare themselves because it doesn’t sound like The Rise of Skywalker is backing off of that either. Kelly Marie Tran talked to Variety outside of D23 about the prospect of a growing relationship with Finn in the upcoming film. She obviously couldn’t say everything but carefully spoke about that relationship.

Tran explained, “I think there are a lot of really cool things that happen in this movie. As to what they are, I cannot say, but I cannot wait for people to explore these relationships between these characters further.” That isn’t rock-solid proof of Rose Tico and Finn’s couple status, it doesn’t shut that line of thinking down either. The shipping community will be thrilled and the people who despise these new elements will see little comfort in that. And so, the road to The Rise of Skywalker rolls on.