Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Didn’t Get Any Test Screenings

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters this month, and it will serve as the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, which began with the original film back in 1977. Fans are eager to see how director J.J. Abrams plans to wrap up the story, but some haters have been spreading false rumors about the upcoming film. According to StarWarsUnity.net, some people have claimed that test screenings for the movie went terribly wrong and that people “stormed out” due to the movie being bad. However, in a recent interview with Esquire, Abrams has debunked those rumors by revealing the movie hasn’t even had any test screenings.

“Of course I’ve shown it at a friends and family screening, but we’ve never done like a test screening,” Abrams revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the same interview, Abrams was asked if he would return to the franchise sometime down the road. He made it clear that, having just finished The Rise of Skywalker one day prior, he is ready to step away for a while.

“I just yesterday finished this thing,” Abrams said. “So it’s a bit like asking someone at the end of a meal at French Laundry, you know, if they want to get a burger. It’s like, you know, I’m sure that one day having a burger would be the greatest idea in the history of time, but in this moment I’m full.”

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.