Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director J.J. Abrams Says the Final Shot Was Decided Early On

D23 Expo happened in Anaheim last week and saw various reveals and exciting news about tons of Disney properties, including Star Wars. The event included much of the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the upcoming final installment of the Skywalker Saga. In attendance was the film’s director, J.J. Abrams, who also helmed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Abrams caught up with MTV News and teased what fans can expect from the final moments of the upcoming film.

.@jjabrams gave us a few hints on what to expect in ‘#StarWars: Rise of Skywalker’ from the mysterious Emperor, to the pivotal final sequence and a possible redemption for #KyloRen through Adam Driver’s performance: “He is mindblowing in this” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QbXNJzixnm — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 28, 2019

“The last shot of this film- when did you decide on it? Have you decided on it? Did that come early in the process?” Josh Horowitz of MTV News asked.

“If I had not decided on that, I’d be in real trouble,” Abrams joked. “But, it was a very early on thing, and it’s less the last shot of the movie than the last sequence, but it’s something that I… hope you like.”

Earlier this year, during the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration, Abrams also teased what fans can expect from the beginning of the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.