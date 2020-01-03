Star Wars Actor Dominic Monaghan Wants The Rise of Skywalker Director’s Cut to Be Released

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker concluded the Skywalker Saga, which kicked off in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, and while the adventure was surely sprawling, actor Dominic Monaghan hopes that an extended director’s cut of the film will eventually be released, as he confirmed a number of scenes he shot never made it into the final film. It’s unclear just how many completed scenes from the film exist, but Monaghan teased that one sequence that never landed in theaters was a battle involving his character with a number of other members of the Resistance, including a scene with Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.

“Like a lot of Star Wars fans, I’m hoping there will be a director’s cut so we’ll get to see more and more of the stuff that was filmed,” Monaghan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “I wasn’t there all the time, but even in the short time that I was there, there was so much stuff filmed that didn’t make it to the theatrical version… Oh, man, there was so much stuff!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I think this is probably more of a question for [director] J.J. [Abrams] because Star Wars is such a geek fest, obsessive thing that you don’t want to start revealing Easter eggs too soon. But, I remember texting J.J. at the end of certain days and saying, ‘Oh my God, I can’t wait to see that.’ It was just extraordinary to even just be involved in that scene, and unfortunately, with the time constraints, they didn’t make it or they changed things around. So, I’m hoping that if and when the DVD comes out that maybe they’ll add extras or they’ll have deleted, additional scenes.”

Of the many things fans were disappointed they didn’t get more of in the final film is Rose, with many viewers frustrated to see Monaghan’s character introduced to deliver lines that Tran’s character could have delivered. Luckily, Monaghan confirmed at least one of the cut sequences involved him with Tran and Billie Lourd’s Connix.

“Another thing that we will hopefully see at some point in the future is that in the final battle, Connix injures her leg,” the actor pointed out. “Obviously, myself, Rose, and Connix are exiting the battle, and Rose has a weapon. While Rose is busy doing stuff, I grab Connix’s arm and put it over my shoulder to make sure that all of us come back as unscathed as possible.”

Star Wars: The RIse of Skywalker is in theaters now, with a home video release likely coming in March.

Would you like to see a director’s cut of the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!