Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Editor Teases That Reylo Scene Was Almost VERY Different

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seems to be just as divisive and controversial as, well, just about every other Star Wars movie in the last 20 years. But now fans are ignited over the latest rumor about a supposed “J.J. Abrams cut” of the film, indicating that the director has completed a version of The Rise of Skywalker that’s different from what’s screening in theaters. All of this seems to stem from different comments being taken from editor Maryann Brandon, who just revealed new details about the context of the film’s famous “Reylo” scene.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

As people who have seen the movie already are likely to know, one of the most talked about scenes occurs at the end of the film when Ben Solo rejects his destiny as Kylo Ren and assists Rey in taking on the Emperor. He gets knocked aside while Rey finishes the job, though the act of stopping Palpatine seemingly kills her. Ben uses the last of his life force to revive her, and the two share a kiss before he dies in Rey’s arms.

Many fans noticed that it looked like dialogue was cut out of the scene, and that some editing tricks were used to streamline the pace of the clip, and Brandon seemingly confirms how it all came together in the editing room.

“I always said, ‘The movie will tell us whether they should kiss or not. We will know by the time we get to the end of our process, if it should happen.’ And I felt it should, and [director J.J. Abrams] agreed with me, and other people who saw the film agreed,” Brandon told HuffPost.

Based on the performances of the actors, especially that of Adam Driver who is shown smiling on screen for the first time in the entire sequel trilogy. And so even though Abrams filmed a few different versions, including some without the kiss, the filmmakers agreed that this scene worked for the finished product.

“I know it’s not for everybody,” Brandon said said. “I know there will be people who wish they hadn’t, but this is a film that was never going to please everyone, and I think that the reviews are kind of reflective of that. The things that certain people love, other people hated. And that’s the phenomenon of Star Wars.”

Fans can judge the scene for themselves as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.