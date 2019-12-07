Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Exclusive Footage Debuts at CCXP

Fans attending CCXP in Brazil were treated to something special from Lucasfilm in the form of some brand new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Other people around the world have already seen a glimpse of this extended scene in a clip that was released earlier in the week, showing a chase through the desert of Pasaana as Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, and their droid companions attempt to escape flying Stormtroopers. You can check out the version released online in the video player below, but read on to learn more about the exclusive footage screened for fans.

The folks at IGN Brazil were in attendance for Lucasfilm’s presentation at CCXP, providing a recap of the extended scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The group starts out on foot before they reach a busted speeder skiff, and Poe uses his mechanical skills to fix it in a hurry. They seem to be trying to escape their surroundings as soon as possible, and then we learn why. C-3PO quickly approaches and is being chased by a furious crowd, and the commotion catches the attention of a group of Stormtroopers.

The clip then unfolds as it does in the video above, with the Jet Troopers taking to the sky causing Threepio, Finn, and Poe to comment about how “they fly now.”

The footage then shows the chase spill into a canyon, and BB-8 buys the group time by launching a canister of yellow powder into the sky — a scene frequently shown in a few trailers and TV spots. They then make a sharp turn with Rey’s help, and Finn takes out the remaining Stormtrooper in pursuit with the help of Poe’s driving skills. And that’s where the footage ends.

There are a lot of questions surrounding where this movie will end up, and director J.J. Abrams said that he understands the pressure he’s facing.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams explained. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

Fans will get to see how the Skywalker Saga ends when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.