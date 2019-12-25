Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Notices Weird Edit in Pivotal Death Scene

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been playing in theaters for nearly a week, many fans are poring over the new Lucasfilm movie and trying to find all of the Easter eggs, references, and behind-the-scenes edits that might hint at something left on the cutting room floor. And a group of fans noticed something from the end of the movie, one of the last scenes with both Kylo Ren and Rey, and how it was edited and changed for the final version of the latest movie.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below.

In the film, Kylo Ren turns from the Dark side and embraces his destiny as Ben Solo, aiding Rey in the final battle against the Emperor. While Rey ultimately defeats Palpatine, it takes most of her life force and Kylo Ren sacrifices his own essence in order to revive her. But eagle-eyed fans noticed that it appears one take was reversed with Rey and Ben, possibly setting up a very different version of this scene.

There’s also another scene where it appears as if Rey is speaking to Kylo Ren after being revived, though there was no dialogue heard in the version played in its theatrical release. This makes it seem like entire lines from the script were omitted for the final cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course this has only prompted Star Wars fans to continue debating anything and everything to do with the franchise, especially when it comes to the quality of the series — as has been a favorite pastime among fans of the franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has received a divisive response since it premiered in theaters last week, with the critical reviews skewing toward middling-to-negative scores while the Rotten Tomatoes audience meter has been more positive. But as with basically every Star Wars movie released in the age of the Internet, talking about it online can quickly devolve into people lamenting about how angry they are over the franchise.

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams recently appeared on the podcast Popcorn With Peter Travers to discuss his ending of the saga, revealing that he wanted to leave some mysteries open to the audience for interpretation.

“We knew going in that we had to make this feel conclusive. It had to come to an end,” Abrams explained. “And yet, there are certain things that I feel… here’s the way I feel about Star Wars. It’s the reason that I loved the original trilogy so much — and the reason I loved the original trilogy more than the prequel trilogy, for me — which was that the original trilogy posed great questions, and allowed you to infer the answer. It allowed you to do the math on your own.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.