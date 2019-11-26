Star Wars: John Boyega Hints at Rey and Finn Finding New Relationships in The Rise of Skywalker

One of the bigger questions presented in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the nature of Finn’s relationship with those closest to him, while a recent interview with actor John Boyega could confirm that he will pursue a connection we haven’t seen before with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Given that the questions came from a German outlet, it’s possible that Boyega’s remarks may have lost some nuance in the translation, but, taken at face value, his comments would appear to confirm that Finn and Rey both explore new connections instead of attempting to rekindle the spark they had on display in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

@sleemo in a german Magazine there are some interesting quotes i found:

on the question whether Finn and Rey are a couple

John B. says: „I think Finns eye caught someone else (meaning he falls in love with someone else) and Rey has also found someone else. pic.twitter.com/3Lup6eN5H0 — Ella Lisa (@EllaLisa15) November 25, 2019

Twitter user @EllaLisa15 shared photos of an interview posted in the German magazine which they claim is called “Cinema,” who summarized Boyega’s comments to mean “I think Finns (sic) eye caught someone else (meaning he falls in love with someone else) and Rey has also found someone else.”

In their franchise debut, Finn clearly had admiration for Daisy Ridley’s Rey, which was seemingly romantic in nature, though Rey didn’t blatantly return those feelings. In The Last Jedi, Finn sparked a connection with Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose, with his devotion to Rey clearly being called into question. That film also inspired a number of theories about the connection between Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, with some thinking they could have a familial connection while others think that link comes from romantic passion.

Earlier this year, The Rise of Skywalker co-writer Chris Terrio teased the complicated nature of the relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren.

“Some of the most interesting scenes in The Last Jedi are the conversations between Rey and Ren,” Terrio explained to Empire Magazine. “We’ve tried to pick up that complicated relationship that really has been present ever since the interrogation in Episode VII. When Ren takes off his mask, there’s a nakedness about him with Rey that he doesn’t express to anyone else. Rian [Johnson] developed that in fascinating ways and we’ve been able to develop it even further.”

Fans will see how these relationships pan out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

