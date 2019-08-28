Star Wars: John Boyega Says Things Aren’t Easy for the Resistance in The Rise of Skywalker

While the Resistance might be full of our beloved heroes, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega recently reminded fans that the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi left a devastating impact on the organization, resulting in many challenges in the upcoming sequel. When audiences first met the Resistance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, they stood their ground against the villainous First Order, yet a lot has changed in that time, marking a desperate hour for the heroes in the new film. In addition to their numbers and resources having dwindled, the organization is also seriously lacking in the leadership department.

“The Resistance are broke, they don’t have weapons,” Boyega shared with Yahoo. “Not a lot of allies. You know how they were left after Last Jedi. It’s not a great situation. … Darkness, for the first time in a long time, has taken like 10 million leaps forward.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “It’s just not easy for the Resistance.”

Not only do the struggles of facing the First Order lead to intense conflicts between the two factions, but the stresses of such a grueling ordeal also leads to fighting within the organization itself.

“And for us to deal with that as Resistance heroes is a bit of madness,” the actor pointed out. “And there’s conflict between us, between ourselves, figuring out our past. And all of that is just approached in a magnificent way and I can’t wait for it.”

One of the biggest surprises fans experienced regarding the upcoming film was the debut of the first teaser, which featured the signature laugh of Emperor Palpatine. Boyega previously teased that the Resistance is faced with a new threat, though it’s unclear if his character and his allies are aware of Palpatine’s potential return.

“We’re gonna get bits of bits, we’re gonna get sprinkles like chocolate chips,” Boyega joked to Variety about his character’s backstory. “But what we have to deal with right now is this new enemy. And why is Rey dressed like that? I mean, who decided her wardrobe?“

He added, “Loads of questions, loads of questions. And Finn is fully involved in that one, which is great.”

Fans can check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think of Boyega’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!