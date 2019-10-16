Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Continues to Fuel FinnPoe Shippers

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just over two months from finally hitting theaters, and fans are eager to see how the Skywalker Saga will conclude. The romantic Star Wars fans out there are especially curious to find out who will end up with who, with Reylo and FinnPoe shippers being extra vocal on social media. One avid supporter of the Finn and Poe relationship is John Boyega himself, who is often fueling fans of the queer ship. The actor’s latest tweet shows him responding to a fan who posted about Finn and Poe holding hands in a promotional photo.

“I like to think Finn and Poe are holding hands in this picture. Yes. That seems right,” @OldManBlinks wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Damn. How’d you know?,” Boyega replied.

Many people commented on Boeyega’s tweet, clearly loving the actor’s response.

“THANK YOU KING OF FINNPOE,” @kyberswift wrote.

“JOHN SAID FINNPOE RIGHTS,” @oscarpoes added.

However, some fans are understandably concerned about queerbaiting.

“STOP PLAYING US JOHN WE’RE DUMB AND USELESS AND WILL FALL FOR ANYTHING,” @soloaswstory joked.

“IT’S TOO EARLY FOR QUEERBAIT MY HEART CAN’T HANDLE IT,” @blacksquadrons replied.

Sadly, it’s probably unlikely that the two men will get together onscreen, but it is nice to know Boyega and Oscar Isaac both support the ship. In fact, Boyega revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell’s new character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.