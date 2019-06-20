Keri Russell Claims Reading the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Script Made Her Cry

Keri Russell owes a lot of her successes to filmmaker J.J. Abrams, thanks in large part to her involvement in Felicity, which Abrams co-created. The actress has gone on to score a number of impressive opportunities, with her starring role on FX’s The Americans earning her tremendous acclaim. Russell has often returned to collaborate with Abrams in various projects, such as Mission: Impossible 3, which Abrams directed, and the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actress recently revealed that, while her role in the film is minimal and the film itself hasn’t been completed, reading the script inspired a powerful emotional reaction in her.

“When I read his script that he wrote I cried,” Russell shared with The Associated Press. “I mean who knows what it will turn out to be and I hope it remains true to what he originally wanted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Abrams debuted in the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, presenting him with the difficult task of honoring the series’ past while also paving the way for its future. With The Rise of Skywalker being that much further removed from the original trilogy, there are many avenues that Abrams could explore, but Russell assures that the story honors the legacy of the series.

“He’s not trying to change it to be something else,” the actress admitted. “He really respects what it is.”

After Russell was confirmed to join the film, fans immediately began speculating about the character she could be playing, with many ideas circling around her character having a connection to Rey. Instead, Russell will be playing Zorri Bliss, who has been described as a much seedier character than fans anticipated.

Upon learning that she would be required to wear a helmet for the role, Russell joked, “I was like, ‘That is my dream job. I can see everyone. No one can see me. Hello. Amazing!’”

More than just an opportunity to collaborate with Abrams, the actress has a deep connection with the saga that dates back to her youth.

“I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo, I have such memories of them— like everyone does,” Russell confessed. “So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

Fans will find out what Abrams and Russell have in store for audiences when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

What do you think of the actress’ remarks? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!