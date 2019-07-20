Kevin Smith Claims Final Shot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Will “Melt Your Mind”

Kevin Smith talks about the last shot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: crew members said seeing it would “melt your mind.” #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/BtJ4E06hu9 — IGN (@IGN) July 20, 2019

In Kevin Smith‘s debut feature film Clerks, two characters engage in a lengthy debate about the ramifications of the destruction of the Death Star II in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and the potential innocent lives lost, with the filmmaker regularly expressing his love for the franchise. Decades later, Smith has had the opportunity to experience the series in an intimate way, including a visit to the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The filmmaker recently revealed that, while visiting the studio, he was discouraged from looking at the set for the film’s last shot, with the crew noting that it would “melt your mind.”

“I have not seen it, but I was on set,” Smith revealed to IGN. “I went to London at one point and visited the set, [director] J.J. [Abrams] invited me, because I had the heart attack. When I had the heart attack, he wrote me and he was like, ‘You gotta pull through, man, so you can come visit Star Wars,’ and I was like, ‘Can I be in it?’ and he was like, ‘Come visit.’ I pulled through and I was the kind of asshole that wrote him back to be like, ‘Remember what you said?!’ and he was like, ‘Come on out.’”

He continued, “I got to hang out and be there on set and there was a scuttlebutt about a set there on Pinewood. A big set that they were like, ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it’ll melt your mind.’ And I was like, ‘What was it?’ and they were like, ‘Ask J.J.’ And so I asked J.J., ‘They keep telling me I should see the set,’ and he goes, ‘Don’t.’ I said, ‘Why?’ and he said, ‘It’s the last shot of the movie.’ So I was like, ‘Well now I really wanna see it,’ and he goes, ‘You don’t want this spoiled. You wanna be in a theater when this happens, trust me.’ And then other people on the crew were like, ‘Bro, I wish I hadn’t seen it. I’m glad I did, but it will melt your mind.’”

With the film set to be the culmination of not only the sequel trilogy of films but also the entire Skywalker Saga, which began more than 40 years ago with the original Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker will likely draw in elements from the entire series, with the film’s final shot being anyone’s guess as to what was so impressive.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

