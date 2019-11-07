Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Mark Hamill Shares a Hilarious Look at Luke Skywalker Riding Godzilla

Mark Hamill, the legendary star of the Star Wars franchise, often answers fan questions and clarifies rumors about the Star Wars films on social media. The actor loves cracking dad jokes and sharing his #TrueStory tag at the end of a good tale about the old Star Wars days. Occasionally, Hamill will post silly memes or photos, and his latest is no exception. A fan shared a bunch of photoshopped animals with Hamill, so he replied with an image of Luke Skywalker riding Godzilla in the place of a tauntaun.

“Photoshop is amazing, here [are] some animals [mixed] with [other] ones, the result is great ♥️😱 @HamillHimself,” @maka_gh wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Very nice Photoshopping. Here’s one of my faves: #BetterThanAnUber,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“Most ambitious crossover,” @linmemeuel joked.

“Anything with Godzilla works,” @ProjNautilusCos added.

Another fan shared their own doctored image of Luke:

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.