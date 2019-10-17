Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Matt Smith’s Character Possibly Revealed

Is Matt Smith in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? The question of whether or not The Crown and Doctor Who star will be appearing in the Skywalker Saga continuities to plague fans. Smith was previously included on the cast list, but his name was removed from everything back in May. However, some new Topps trading cards have people wondering if Smith is, in fact, in the film. One of the cards teases “a new face,” and one fan on Twitter believes that face matches Smith’s.

MATT SMITH IS REALLY IN THE MOVIE OMGGGGG IM SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9FIRBfk0c0 — 𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘅🎃 (@roguewn) October 15, 2019

“MATT SMITH IS REALLY IN THE MOVIE OMGGGGG IM SO HAPPY!!!!!!!!!!!,” @roguewn wrote.

While this still isn’t a confirmation, people are suggesting that the alien in the photo is Smith based on some key clues. While some people are still not convinced, here are the pro-Smith arguments from the post’s comments:

“His eyes are definitely recognizable and even the way he stares is a trademark of his,” @roguewn wrote.

“Even the width of the nose, though it’s got prosthetics, too, still seems like Matt’s,” @bailey_marin added.

“That jawline,” @_selenejade pointed out.

“They do look incredibly similar. I’m gonna be a little gutted if he’s relegated to what I assume is an unimportant side character though,” @VGCinema_ replied.

Smith’s involvement was announced by Variety last year, but the actor himself has remained coy on his involvement, telling journalist Emily Zemler that “As far as I can tell, I’m definitely not [in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker].”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.