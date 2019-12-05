Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reveals Lando’s Full Name and It Is Amazing

The next movie in the Star Wars franchise will be the closing chapter in the “Skywalker saga,” and with it director J.J. Abrams will be concluding a story that touches on each of the eight preceding “Episodic” movies before it. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes many touchstones from the past including the return of some fan favorite characters like Ian McDiarmid as The Emperor and even Warwick Davis as Wicket the Ewok, not to mention the return of Billy Dee Williams as none other than Lando Calrissian. Their appearance isn’t just for familiarity, new details about them could be revealed in the film, in this case, specifically Lando. Though it likely won’t be touched on in the movie itself, a new prop has offered a surprising reveal about the character, his full name.

The cane that Lando carries in the film was on display at the press junket for The Rise of Skywalker, and atop it were a series of Aurebesh letters. Fans have since translated the letters that sit on the cane which reveals the full name of Lando which is: Baron Landonis Balthazar Calrissian III. Check it out for yourself below!

This news was previously set to be revealed during last year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story as co0wrter Jon Kasdan previously revealed. A line reading from Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37 was even recorded with the intention of putting it in the film, but the expressed time table on that film led to it being cut.

Williams was on hand at the press junket for the film earlier today, revealing that he didn’t re-watch his work in the older movies ahead of his return, he just remembered the character as he knew him.

“The whole idea for me, I have a lot of admiration for these young man called Mr. JJ Abrams,” he said. “When I worked with George, that was an opportunity to work with somebody who was pretty extraordinary and here again I had the opportunity to work with somebody pretty extraordinary.”

The actor went on to say that he never expected to be back for another film in the franchise but that he’s grateful for the opportunity to return.

“I didn’t think that it would happen. I just wrote it off.” When he got the call from Abrams, he laughed. “I thought it was just a wonderful gift, so I’m a very, very happy human being right now. Thank you.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning cast members Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, with returning veteran actors including Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in theatres on December 20th.