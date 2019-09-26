Rey and Kylo Ren Stand Tall in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Images

Fans have only witnessed one official teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in addition to footage included in a featurette exploring the entire journey of the Skywalker Saga, but on the verge of merchandise for the film being unveiled, new images depict Rey and Kylo Ren’s looks in the upcoming film. While neither character has changed up their attire drastically from one film to the next, with Rey wearing various shades of beige and Kylo continuing to shroud himself in darkness, these new images give us a good look at Kylo’s repaired helmet, one of the most intriguing plot points of the upcoming narrative.

The copyright notice on the images means these are photos of some sort of merchandise, but it’s still exciting to see the two major characters from the film in any new poses.

Later this afternoon, the products that fans will be able to purchase on Triple Force Friday will be unveiled, with the packaging art on various collectibles possibly giving us even more looks at these characters. While we’ll get to see the merchandise online, the actual products won’t be landing in stores until October 4th.

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, audiences learned that Kylo adopted his helmet as an homage to his grandfather Darth Vader, despite the fact that his ancestor required it for medical reasons and Kylo merely wanted to intimidate his subordinates. A major theme of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, both in the narrative and in concept, was to “kill the past,” inspiring the villain to destroy his mask. While footage of the new film has yet to depict Kylo with his mask on, various images have shown us the repaired headwear, leading us to wonder why he would once again adorn himself with the item.

With Rey’s trajectory taking her from Jakku to Ahch-To in previous films and to unnamed locations in the upcoming film, she hasn’t needed to vary up her outfit to any drastic degree. One noteworthy moment fans have seen in footage from the new film is Rey wearing a dark cloak and wielding a dual-bladed lightsaber, hinting at a possible turn towards the Dark Side. It’s unclear if this look will be used in any promotional materials.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

