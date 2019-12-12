Star Wars: Adam Driver Tackles Why He Thinks “Reylo” Is a Thing

I asked Adam Driver about the #StarWars fandom and about ReyLo, and what his relationship is to it all. “I mean I don’t internalize it because I don’t think it has anything to do with me…”#TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/2ELBto96aJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 12, 2019

Over the past four years, some Star Wars fans have been investing their interests in a possible romantic relationship between Kylo Ren and Rey, commonly referred to as “Reylo,” with actor Adam Driver noting that this emotional investment is likely inspired by fans wanting a giant spectacle film to have more weight to it than merely the superficial elements that are unfolding on screen. While it’s clear that there is some sort of connection between the characters, with some audiences thinking it’s romantic while others think it could be familial, the actual narrative has yet to confirm that link, though it could be revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“I don’t internalize it because I don’t know that it has much to do with me. If anything, I think it has to do with the strength of the movie and what makes these movies universal and stretch across time,” Driver shared with Fandango‘s Erik Davis. “Yes, obviously there’s a huge visual element that’s going on that’s very satisfying, it’s beautiful to look at, but no one will care if you don’t care about these human themes that are what propel the movie forward. This thing of Luke being a kid from a small town who feels like he’s destined for something great, about friendship and discovering your place among your friends, family that you’ve acquired and family that you’re tied to, things that you identify about them with and things you run away from. All these themes are the thing that make the spectacle of it more exciting and interesting.”

In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it was clear that Kylo Ren and Rey represented opposite ideals, though it was hard to deny the chemistry between Driver and co-star Daisy Ridley. The debut of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, on the other hand, fueled the fires of Reylo immensely, as the pair were able to contact one another across space and time, similarly to how Darth Vader and Luke could communicate just using their abilities with the Force. In that vein, some thought Kylo Ren’s offer to rule the galaxy with Rey mirrored Vader’s offer to Luke, while others thought Kylo’s implications were more romantic in nature.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley previously explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

Fans will see how the relationship between Kylo Ren and Rey unfolds when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

